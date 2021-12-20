OnePlus to restore AUX camera support on OxygenOS 12 for OnePlus 9 series

The OxygenOS 12 stable update for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro was recently released by OnePlus. The update, however, was quickly halted after users began reporting that it was riddled with bugs. Apart from bugs, one of the main reasons why some users were hesitant to update to the latest version of OxygenOS was the device's broken GCam Mod support.

Users of the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro could no longer use the modded Google Camera app to access the auxiliary cameras like the ultra-wide camera or the telephoto camera after installing OxygenOS 12.

For many people, this is a deal-breaker because GCam is known to significantly improve picture quality when compared to the stock camera app on many phones. While there were several theories about OnePlus' motivations for this move, the company has now confirmed that auxiliary camera access will be restored on OxygenOS 12 for the OnePlus 9 series.

Following a brief halt due to bugs, OnePlus worked to resolve a few issues and has resumed the OxygenOS 12 rollout for its flagship smartphone series. A new version of OxygenOS 12 has been pushed to the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, according to a community post on the OnePlus forums.

In comparison to the previous update, this one contains several bug fixes, aiming for a more stable release this time. However, this update does not address the issue with the OnePlus 9 series' auxiliary camera support. But the good news is that OnePlus has acknowledged the problem and stated that a fix will be released via an update in the near future. The following is taken from the community post:

"Regarding the other reported problems, please rest assured that they are also covered in the follow-up update plan, such as the auto-fill feature in Chrome and the temporary lack of access to the Ultra HD 48M / AUX camera on GCam. We will continue focusing our efforts on improving the software experience and will work on addressing these issues rapidly."

This is great news for all OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro owners, as it means that OnePlus isn't intentionally blocking auxiliary camera support on OxygenOS like its parent company OPPO does on ColorOS. A few things appear to be broken since the two skins' codebases were merged, but we appreciate the fact that OnePlus has acknowledged the issue and promised a fix soon.

