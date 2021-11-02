OnePlus trademark for autonomous vehicles in India got rejected

As part of an April fool's joke, OnePlus teased a photo of a OnePlus wrapped car back in 2019. The prank photo stated that users will be able to take a trip from Los Angeles to Las Vegas with just 20 minutes of charge. Surely it was a prank but the company's footsteps are already towards making it a reality. The company has recently applied for a trademark class 12 for OnePlus life. A trademark class 12 is dedicated to vehicles and a user has also leaked its graphical photo. The image shared by the users shows that the company is thinking about driverless cars, self-balancing electric scooters, remote control vehicles, Civilian drones, and along with that, OnePlus is also thinking about creating boats.

The date on the leaked trademark document is 13th March 2021 but that document has now been spotted online. Along with OnePlus, Oppo and Vivo have also applied for electric vehicles trademark. It seems that BBK electronics and all of its subsidies want to enter into the electric vehicle space in the upcoming years. Currently, the trademark has been rejected, but we are assuming that companies will surely try again and get approval.

Several weeks back, Realme had also applied for a trademark for their electric vehicle which was called Realme Tech life and TL device. Realme got the approval successfully for the trademark.

China has seen tremendous growth in electric vehicles in the last couple of years. Because of that, recently every big tech Chinese company is interested in the electric vehicles space as everyone wants a piece of the cake. Every big company from different areas has invested in the market or has presented a new product of their own. Xiaomi also registered its 1st electric vehicle business and Xiaomi will likely lead the race of smartphone companies in the electric vehicle space.

Just like China India also possesses a huge potential for electric vehicle space, but until now India has not seen any big figures in terms of growth like China. But companies know that India is filled with exponential growth opportunities in the electric vehicles space and that's why many tech giants are applying for electric vehicles trademarks in India.

Yes, OnePlus is far away from the dream car which they showed in its April fool prank. But in the coming time, we will surely see E-bikes or E scooters from OnePlus, oppo, or Vivo. Xiaomi has already launched its models and every other Chinese smartphone company is going to follow the path in the coming time.