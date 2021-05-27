OnePlus U1S smart TV price in India leaked ahead of the launch

OnePlus is said to be planning to launch three screen variants of the U1S smart TV in India – 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch.

Just a few days ago, Chinese electronics giant OnePlus launched a new variant of its Y-series smart TV in India. The new model arrived as an affordable smart television. Now, the company is reportedly planning to launch its OnePlus U1S TV series in the country in the near future. A report by the tech publication Pricebaba suggests that the new OnePlus U1S TV series will offer three screen sizes – 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. In addition, a separate report by MySmartPrice has claimed to have revealed the pricing and specifications of the OnePlus U1S smart TVs for India.

Coming to the OnePlus U1S TV features first, reports suggest that they will be offering support for HDR10+ and HLG content, and up to 60Hz MEMC. They will utilise DLED (direct LED) screen panels with a refresh rate of 60Hz, the brightness of 300 nits, 93% DCI-P3 colour gamut, and a screen-body-ratio of 95%. The new OnePlus TV models will be backed by an unknown MediaTek processor, which will be supported by 2GB of RAM. Notably, the latest TVs from the brand will be equipped with 30W Dolby Audio-supported speakers, which will be co-tuned with Dynaudio.

The reports also claim that the OnePlus U1S smart TVs will be based on Android TV 10, and will be offering support for Google Assistant and Smart Voice Control. OnePlus will also be packing the new TVs with its content discovery platform dubbed Oxygen Play. They will also have a blue light mode and a new Live TV section. Lastly, the leaks suggest that the latest OnePlus U series models will be equipped with 16GB of storage.

Talking about the pricing, the MySmartPrice report suggests the OnePlus U1S smart TV’s smallest 50-inch model could be priced at Rs 36,999. The 55-inch and 65-inch variants of the same are said to cost Rs 42,999 and Rs 59,999. The source has mentioned that these are not the actual prices of these TVs and the final pricing could be a couple of thousands higher or lower. At these price tags, OnePlus seems to be planning to compete with Xiaomi’s Redmi Smart TVs range that was launched in India recently.

The reports indicate that OnePlus will be bundling a plug-and-play camera with the OnePlus U1S smart TV’s 65-inch model. As for the launch date, OnePlus is rumoured to launch its new TVs in the country in the middle or end of the next month.

Share your comment ×