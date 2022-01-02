Open-Source Photo Editing App Darktable Now gets Canon's CR3 Raw support and More

Darktable 3.8.0 is now available for download. The latest version of the open-source photography workflow application and RAW developer includes new features, UI improvements, editing tools, improved file support, and other enhancements.

In version 3.8.0, the keyboard shortcut system has been reworked. Darktable can now be controlled by external devices such as MIDI controllers and game controllers. Mouse movements, multiple button/key presses, and long presses/clicks are now recognised by standard keyboard/mouse shortcuts. After updating, any shortcuts created prior to version 3.8.0 will need to be redefined.

A new diffuse or sharpen module has been added. To reconstruct images from lens blur, hazing, sensor low-pass filter, or noise, you can simulate or revert diffusion processes. The module can also be used to simulate watercolour smudges, boost local contrast, and perform surface blurring. You can also specify specific rules for applying diffusion across edges.

The perspective correction module has been renamed 'rotate and perspective,' and the user can now manually define correction settings by drawing lines or rectangles over the image. This replicates the old keystone correction functionality from the old 'crop and rotate' module. A new LMMSE demosaic algorithm has been added. It's ideal for high ISO and noisy images.

Darktable 3.8.0 now supports the Canon.CR3 RAW file format. LibRaw provides the support, so users must have at least exiv2 version 0.27.4 with BMFF support enabled. In terms of camera support, there is a lot of new support compared to darktable 3.6, including support for the Canon EOS R-series of cameras, numerous Canon DSLR cameras, a few Leica cameras, and three Sony cameras, including the A7 IV. White. Balance presets and noise profiles have also been added for a variety of cameras. The full list of supported cameras can be found here.

Darktable 3.8.0 is a free download for Windows, macOS, and Linux. It's worth noting that this is the final version that will support macOS 10.7 and building with Xcode 11. The next major release will require macOS 10.14 or later to run and Xcode 12 to build.

Go to the darktable website to download darktable 3.8.0. Read the full release notes for a complete list of new features, changes, and bug fixes.