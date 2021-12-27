Oppo A11s with Snapdragon 480 SoC, 6.5-inch Display and 5,000mAh Battery Launched in China; Read More

In the year 2021, a slew of new smartphones was released by various manufacturers, and now all of them are gearing up for releases in 2022. Oppo has announced the introduction of a new smartphone in China before the end of the year. In its home nation, the Oppo A11s is a new smartphone from the company. According to a GSMArena report, the new Oppo smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 460 and features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and with 18W charging support. Let’s have a look at what else this new budget smartphone has to provide. Let's see what else this new budget smartphone has to offer.

Oppo A11s Specifications

The new Oppo smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor with 4/8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage provides all of the smartphone's power. When it comes to the optics, the Oppo A11s has a 13MP primary camera, as well as a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. A punch-hole cutout on the front holds the 8MP camera for selfies and video calls. The software side of the smartphone is covered by the Android 10 operating system, with Oppo's ColorOS 7.2 on top.

All of these features will be backed up by a long-lasting 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W charging. For security, a capacitive fingerprint sensor is present around the back of the phone. The phone's measurements are specified as 163.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm, and it weighs 188 grammes.

Price and Availability

In China, the Oppo A11s is available in black and white colour. Android 10 is the operating system, with Oppo's ColorOS 7.2 on top. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage Oppo A11s starts at CNY 999 (approximately Rs 11,757), while the 8/128GB variant costs CNY 1,199 (approximately Rs 14,103). The phone is already available in China through Oppo's online store and associated stores.