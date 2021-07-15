Oppo A16 gets certified by Bluetooth SIG, launch seems imminent

Going by the Bluetooth SIG listing, the Oppo A16 is certified with model numbers CPH2269 and CPH2275. The listing suggests that the handset will arrive with Bluetooth v5.1 support and ColorOS v11.1.

Oppo is all set to launch a new smartphone in the A series called the Oppo A16. The handset has appeared in numerous leaks and reports since the last couple of weeks. Recently, some leaked renders of the device also surfaced on the interweb, revealing the design of the smartphone. The handset was also spotted on certification and benchmarking websites like FCC and others back in May. Now in the latest development, the Oppo A16 has received the Bluetooth SIG certification, which has revealed the model number and Bluetooth version of the device. So, let’s have a closer look at the Bluetooth SIG certification of the Oppo A16.



Oppo A16’s Bluetooth certification reveals model numbers and more



Going by the Bluetooth SIG listing, the Oppo A16 is certified with model numbers CPH2269 and CPH2275. The listing suggests that the handset will arrive with Bluetooth v5.1 support and ColorOS v11.1 that will be based on Android 11. No other details of the handset are revealed by the Bluetooth certification. As per the earlier leaks, the Oppo A16 will pack a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. Furthermore, a recent certification suggested that the device will arrive with 4GB RAM to ensure smooth performance.





OPPO A16 specs and features



Recently the OPPO A16 was also listed on Geekbench benchmarking site where it managed to score 177 points in single-core and 950 points in multi-core tests. The FCC certification confirmed that the Oppo A16 is going to be fuelled by a beefy 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support.



The smartphone is tipped to arrive in Black, White, Beige, and Blue colour shades. Besides, the handset is also said to launch with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Going with the previous leaks, the Oppo A16 is expected to arrive soon with a triple rear camera setup.

OPPO A16 will be succeeding the last year’s OPPO A15



The OPPO A16 is said to be the successor of the Oppo A15, which was launched with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel featuring HD+ resolution. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, clubbed with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage. We can expect the upcoming OPPO A16 to offer a handful of improvements over its predecessor.

