OPPO A16 specifications revealed by Geekbench

The OPPO A16 will be arriving as the successor to last year’s OPPO A15, which is currently retailing in India at the starting price of Rs 8,990.

Multiple reports in the past have suggested that the Chinese smartphone brand OPPO is planning to launch an affordable A-series phone called the OPPO A16 soon. Ahead of an official announcement, the upcoming OPPO A16 with the model number CPH2269 has already been spotted on multiple certification websites. The device was recently certified by India’s BIS, Singapore’s IMDA, EEC, SIRIM, Thailand’s NBTC, TKDN, and FCC. Now, the phone appeared in the database of the benchmarking app Geekbench, which has revealed a few specifications of the device.

OPPO A16 specifications and features

According to the listing on Geekbench, the OPPO A16 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor, which is mentioned as the MT6765G. The octa-core chipset will be offering a clock speed of 2.30GHz. The phone is tested with 4GB of RAM, but we can expect more memory variants of the device at the launch. On the Geekbench, the OPPO A16 has scored a single-core score of 177, while its multi-core score is 950. This points to the phone being a budget offering. Furthermore, the Geekbench suggests that the handset will be running Android 11 based ColorOS.

No other details about the specs of the OPPO A16 have been revealed by Geekbench. However, the recent certifications of the handset suggest that it will be powered by a 4,980mAh battery. The device will be having basic connectivity features such as 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. The phone is also said to be coming with a fingerprint sensor, which will be placed on its side.

As of now, there’s no word when OPPO is planning to launch the A16 smartphone. However, since the device has been certified by various regulatory authorities, we can expect it to go official in the coming week.

OPPO A15 specifications, features and price

The OPPO A16 will be arriving as the successor to last year’s OPPO A15. The device features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 60Hz screen refresh rate. The phone has a 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio P35 processor, which is paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The camera department includes a 13MP main camera, which is paired with a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there’s a 5MP selfie camera. Lastly, a 4,230mAh battery, 4G LTE support, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor complete the list of the specs.

As for the pricing, the OPPO A15’s 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant is available for Rs 8,990. The phone’s 3GB / 32GB model is being offered for Rs 9,990. The device can be purchased in stores across the country, apart from major e-commerce portals.

When the OPPO A16 will be launched in India? The OPPO A16 has been passed by several regulatory authorities including BIS in India, which suggests towards an imminent launch in the country soon. What is the processor and RAM capacity of the OPPO A16? The OPPO A16 is expected to be powered by a 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio G35 processor, which will be aided by 4GB of RAM. What are the main features of the OPPO A15? The OPPO A16 comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, up to 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, triple primary camera system, and a 4,230. What is the price of the OPPO A15 in India? The OPPO A15’s 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant is available for Rs 8,990. The phone’s 3GB / 32GB model is being offered for Rs 9,990.

Credits :Geekbench

Share your comment ×