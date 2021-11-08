Oppo A16K with ColorOS 11.1 Lite launched; Specs, price and more

The Chinese tech giant, Oppo launched the new member of the A series smartphone in the Philippines. The Oppo A16K comes with a water drop style notch display and packs a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset under the hood. This handset is a toned down variant of the Oppo A16 and features a 13 megapixel camera at the back and 5 megapixel camera on the front. Scroll down to know more about the Oppo A16K smartphone.

Oppo A16K smartphone: Specifications

The newly launched dual sim oppo A16K smartphone sports a 6.52 inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 1,600 x 720 pixels and a screen refresh rate of 60 Hz. The handset runs on Oppo’s ColorOS 11.1 Lite based on Android 11 and packs an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset under the hood with 3 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 32 GB internal storage capacity that can be expanded up to 256 GB using a microSD card inserted through a dedicated slot provided on the device by the company.

On the camera front, the all new Oppo A16K has a 13 megapixel primary camera sensor on the rear and a 5 megapixel camera sensor for selfies on the front. The Oppo A16 had a triple rear camera unit at the back that features a 13 megapixel main sensor and two 2 megapixel macro and depth sensors each.

For connectivity, the device has a dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5 connection, GPS, 3.5 mm audio jack and a USB type-C port. The handset packs a battery of 4,230 maH that supports 5V/2A charging. There are other features included in the Oppo A16K such as the Night Filters, Super Power Saving Mode and Optimised Night Charging.

Oppo A16K smartphone: Price and availability

The newly launched Oppo A16K is available at a price range of PHP 6,999 which is roughly Rs 10,000 in Indian Currency in Blue and Black colour options at Lazada and Shopee in Philippines.

