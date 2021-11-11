Oppo A55s tipped specifications; Read more

The Chinese tech giant, Oppo is looking forward to releasing a new device named A55s in the near future. The handset was spotted on Geekbench benchmarking site and has been allotted CPH2309 as model number. This smartphone will be a successor to the Oppo A55 smartphone that was launched recently and it was spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification, TUV Rheinland certification and United States FCC website as well.

Oppo A55s: Expected specifications

The upcoming Oppo A55s was spotted on Geekbench Benchmark site and has scored 510 points in single-core test and 1,592 points in multi-core test. As per the tip, the handset will carry an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and there are chances that it will run on Android 12 based platform. The listed chipset is said to include two performance cores with clock speed up to 2.04 GHz and six cores with clock speed up to 1.8 GHz. The device is said to pack 4 GB RAM.

Oppo A55s was spotted on Bluetooth SIG website with A1020P and CPH2309 as model numbers and is said to come with Bluetooth v5.1 connection. There will be support for four 5G bands. In addition, MySmartPrice’s report suggests that this 5G handset was seen on the TUV Rheinland and United States FCC certification site with a 3,890 maH battery that has support for 18 W fast charging.

This 5G smartphone from Oppo is going to be launched as a successor to the recently launched Oppo A55 smartphone. Oppo A55 is priced at Rs 15,490 for 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage capacity variant. We are waiting for an official announcement from the company.

Oppo A55: Specifications

The Oppo A55 smartphone was launched in October this year with a 6.51 inch display that features a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, a screen refresh rate of 60 Hz and 20:9 aspect ratio. The handset carries a dual-core MediaTek Helio G35 under the hood paired with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage capacity that can be expanded up to 256 GB using a microSD card inserted through a dedicated slot provided on the device by the company.

For optics, it has a triple rear camera unit with 50 megapixel primary sensor, and two 2 megapixel sensors for support. There is a 16 megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls on the front.

