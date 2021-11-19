Oppo A55s with Dual Camera Setup, Snapdragon 480 SoC and 4,000 mAh Battery Launched; Read More

Every smartphone manufacturer is working hard on budget-friendly smartphones for a number of markets. Oppo is also introducing new affordable gadgets, such as the Oppo A55s, which was just released in Japan. The Oppo A55s renders surfaced about a week ago, followed by Geekbench, Bluetooth SIG, and FCC certifications. The device is now official, and it will be available in the next week. The device is currently only available in Japan, but it will soon be available in other South Asian nations. The Oppo A55s supports 5G, making it one of the cost-friendly 5G phones. However, this new phone is not yet accessible in India.

Oppo A55s Specifications

The Oppo A55s comes with a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ LCD with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The new Oppo smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor, which comes with 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. Oppo has also given a provision for microSD cards can be used to expand the storage. The phone runs the ColorOS 11 skin, which is based on Android 11.

The Oppo A55s features a dual-camera configuration on the back. There's a 13-megapixel main camera with an f/2.2 aperture, as well as a 2-megapixel depth sensor and an LED flash. There's also an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for video calls and modest selfies. Ultra Night Mode, Portrait Mode, and AI Scene Enhancement are just a few of the advanced options available in the camera app.

The Oppo A55s sports a 4000mAh battery that charges at 18W through USB-C and the included charger. There is also a 3.5mm headphone connector on the phone.

The OPPO A55s has Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G with VoLTE, and 5G connectivity. In Japan, the phone is compatible with NTT DoCoMo Osaifu-Keitai and Sony FeliCa. A gyroscope, compass, proximity sensor, and accelerometer are all included in the phone. Surprisingly, it is the first Oppo A-series smartphone to feature dust and water resistance. It is waterproof and dustproof to IP68 standards, so you won't have to worry about unexpected rain or water.

Price and Availability

The Oppo A55s costs JPY 33,800, or roughly Rs 22,000 in Indian currency. For the time being, the phone will only be available in Japan, and it will be available in Black and Green.

