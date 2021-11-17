OPPO A95 4G with Snapdragon 662 SoC, 48MP Primary Camera and 5,000mAh Battery Launched

The Oppo A95 was teased by Chinese manufacturer Oppo in the Philippines exactly a week ago. In Malaysia, the device has now been formally introduced. The phone is a sibling of the Oppo A95 5G, which was launched earlier this year in China. The Oppo A95 has a design that is identical to the 5G option, however, it has different specifications. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC is used in the Oppo A95 4G, whereas the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC is used in the Oppo A95 5G. The 4G model has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W rapid charging. The Oppo A95 5G, on the other hand, comes with a 4,310mAh battery and 30W VOOC Flash Charge rapid charging technology.

Oppo A95 Specifications

The Oppo A95 is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs ColorOS 11.1 on top of Android 11 and features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 90.8 per cent screen-to-body ratio, and a hole-punch cutout for the front camera. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, which is combined with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of storage that can be upgraded through a microSD card.

For security, the device features a fingerprint scanner built into the display. On the punch-hole cutout on top of the display, there's also a 16-megapixel selfie camera. A 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor make up the triple camera arrangement on the back of the phone.

The Oppo A95 boasts a 5,000mAh battery and in case you run out of battery, it comes with 33W VOOC Flash Charge rapid charging technology. AS far as the connectivity options are concerned the device comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C connector, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and other connectivity options. The phone is 160.3x73.8x7.95mm in size and weighs 175 ounces.

Price and Availability

The single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option on the new Oppo A95 costs MYR 1,099 (approximately Rs. 19,600). Rainbow Silver and Starry Black are the two colour options for the phone. It's already available on Oppo's own website, Lazada, and Shopee.

