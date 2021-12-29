Oppo Find X5 2022 Renders Leaked Suggesting Expected Specifications and Launch Date; Read More

Oppo is preparing to introduce the Oppo Find X5, a next-generation Find-series flagship smartphone that is expected to be released in February or March 2022. The smartphone has sparked a lot of speculation up till now, and a leaker recently posted several renders of the upcoming Find-series flagship online.

According to a recent report, OnLeaks has published renders of the upcoming OPPO Find X5 Pro smartphone, which is the newest development. This is the same smartphone that was supposed to be released as the Find X4 Pro, but the manufacturer is likely to leave off the "4" number. The reason behind this is that in Chinese culture, the number four is considered unlucky.

Oppo Find X5 Leaked Renders

If we talk about the design of the forthcoming Oppo Find X5, the renders reveal a camera module that seems identical to the one found on the Find X3 Pro. However, instead of a square camera module, the corporation appears to be using an irregular trapezoidal form this time. The phone's backshell extends seamlessly to the convex part of the camera module, maintaining the design language.

On the front, the gadget will have a punch-hole cutout for the front-facing camera in the top-left corner of the screen. The images show a display with small bezels around it, implying a better screen-to-body ratio. The power button is on the right side of the frame, while the volume rocker keys are on the left.

For the Find X5, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC is expected, while the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is slated for the Find X5 Pro. It's thought that the processor will be combined with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. A 6.78-inch 120 Hz AMOLED screen is expected to be included in the Find X5 series, according to prior rumours. The camera module is likely to have a triple camera arrangement with 50 MP, 50 MP, and 13 MP cameras on the back and a 32 MP camera on the front. The phone is expected to include a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging capabilities.

Oppo Find X5 Expected Launch and Price

Oppo has yet to disclose an official launch date, but the OPPO Find X5 2022 is expected to hit the market in March 2022 and would retail for Rs.52,990. This smartphone may also be capable of supporting 5G, according to rumours. However, because the firm has not provided any official updates, this is all conjecture at this time.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.

Source