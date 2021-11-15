Oppo foldable smartphone tipped to launch in December

Oppo is reportedly working on a foldable smartphone and it's been quite some time that we are listening about it, but the company is yet to reveal anything about the handset. In the last several months we have noticed a series of leaks and rumours about the upcoming foldable smartphone claiming that the company is planning to launch the handset this year. In the latest development, it has been reported that the smartphone is going to be launched in December. Let’s have a closer look at the latest leak.

Oppo foldable smartphone leak

According to the popular Chinese tipster, Panda is Bald, the upcoming Oppo foldable phone is codenamed Peacock and the device will go official in December. Furthermore, the tipster also claimed that the company is also working on a top-end smartphone codenamed Butterfly which is slated to launch in 2022. The upcoming foldable smartphone is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and the handset with codename Butterfly is expected to be fueled by the flagship Snapdragon 898 processor. The butterfly is tipped to be a Find X4 series device.

Besides, Oppo is also said to be working on the development of the next-generation Oppo Reno7 series. However, the exact launch date of any of the smartphones is yet to be revealed by the tipster. We can safely assume that the handset will be launched in the mid of December. Going with a recent leak, the Oppo foldable phone is expected to feature a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide display. The smartphone is also said to run on the latest Android 12 operating system based on ColorOS 12 custom interface.

As far as cameras are concerned, the Oppo foldable smartphone is said to feature a Sony IMX766 50-megapixel primary camera sensor at the back. The leaks and rumours are yet to reveal the number of camera sensors available on the handset. We can safely expect at least three sensors at the back. Upfront, the device is tipped to arrive with a 32-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

