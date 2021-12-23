Oppo K9x Launched in China with Dimensity 810 SoC, Triple-Camera Setup and 5,000mAh Battery; Read More

Before the year-end, Oppo has launched another K-series smartphone in China. The Oppo K9x is the new smartphone in the lineup which consists of three smartphones earlier including the OPPO K9, OPPO K9 Pro, and OPPO K9s. The phone has a 64MP triple rear camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. The phone sports a hole-punch display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Let's take a closer look at the Oppo K9x's other features.

Oppo K9x Specifications

The newly launch Oppo K9x features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and runs ColorOS based on Android 11. The device takes all its power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, as well as up to 6/8GB of RAM and 128/256GB of storage.

If we talk about the optics of the Oppo K9x, an AI triple rear camera arrangement, with a 64-megapixel primary sensor as the focal point. A 2-megapixel secondary sensor with a macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor is included in the phone. On the front, there's a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

It also comes with Oppo's HyperBoost mobile acceleration technology, which the company claims would improve the smartphone's gaming performance. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an innovative cooling system keep the phone's temperature under check. When it comes to the device's battery, it has a 5,000mAh capacity and is paired with a 33W fast charger. A 3.5mm audio jack and a fingerprint scanner are among the other features. It measures 8.8mm thick and weighs 191 grammes.

Oppo K9x Price

The OPPO K9x is available in three different configurations: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. While it is set to be on sale on December 27, the price has yet to be determined. However, a prior source stated that the base model could cost CNY 1,499 (approximately Rs. 17,700). The phone will be available in two colours: black and silver purple.

