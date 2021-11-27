Oppo Launches ‘Meteor Treasure Limited Gift Box’ with New Case and Accessories for Reno7 Series

Oppo's Reno7 series was just unveiled in China, and the latest smartphone from Oppo comes with a slew of features. Now, Oppo has launched a new limited edition gift package with accessories for the Reno7 series, which was just announced. A customised mobile phone cover, two metal chains, and a starry sky projection lamp are included in the "Meteor Treasure Limited Gift Box." The gift box is available in very limited quantities due to the fact that it is a limited-time promotion.

Oppo Reno 7 Series Meteor Treasure Limited Gift Box

The "Meteor Treasure Limited Gift Box," which includes a customised mobile phone case, long and short metal chains, starry skylight, and starry sky projection lamp film, is currently available online, according to OPPO's official WeChat account.

To begin with, there is a cover for the OPPO Reno7 with a shooting star pattern included in the present box. The case features a couple of metal eyelets through which you can attach one of the metal chains, allowing you to carry the device like a purse or simply helping you enhance your grip.

A night lamp is included with the case. This isn't your average lamp, though; it can throw nebula and starry sky effects all-around your home, creating a captivating light show. The full set costs 699 Yuan ($109), however, if purchased with the Reno7 series, it costs only 19.9 Yuan ($3).

Oppo Reno 7 Series

The Oppo Reno7 line consists of three models: the OPPO Reno7, Reno7 Pro, and Reno7 SE, all of which were recently launched. The Reno7 series generated a lot of buzz before its debut, and the series' new redesigned compact form sets it apart. The OPPO Reno7 Pro has arguably of the smallest bezels we've ever seen on a phone, as well as a distinctive notification light that surrounds the camera bump. The Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G is the greatest of the three Reno7 phones. The Dimensity 1200-Max processor is combined with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM. Both models come bundled with 256GB of storage.

The Oppo Reno 7 5G shares much of the same characteristics as the Pro, however, it has a different processor. The Snapdragon 778G CPU is inside, along with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 8/128GB, 8/256GB, or 12/256GB of storage.

The Reno7 SE 5G comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz as the Reno7 5G. The battery capacity is the same at 4,500mAh, however, it only charges at 33W. There's a Dimensity 900 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

