Oppo May Launch its First Smart TV in India Soon; Read More

Oppo appears to be gearing up for the launch of a new smart TV in India. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer intends to enter the smart TV market alongside the other tech behemoths. Smartphone brands owned by BBK-electronics, such as Realme and OnePlus, have previously launched a few smart TVs in India and got positive feedback from customers. The brand may expand its portfolio early next year. In the first quarter of 2022, Oppo could introduce a new smart TV.

Oppo Smart TV Launch in India

According to 91Mobiles, Oppo could unveil its first smart TV in India soon. In China, the company already sells a number of smart TVs. One of the company's existing models is anticipated to be unveiled in India. At this time, the actual debut date of the new Oppo smart TV is uncertain. However, according to the report, it will launch in the first quarter of 2022. This suggests that the new smart TV from Oppo could be unveiled between January and March of next year.

OPPO has released a number of smart TVs in China, the most recent being the K9 series, which was released in May. The K9 series' three smart TVs all have a 60Hz LCD panel, HDR10+, and HLG compatibility. On top of that, they have a quad-core MediaTek processor and the ColorOS TV 2.0 operating system. OPPO has added a new 75-inch display to their K9 Smart TV line, which supports up to 1.07 billion colours. The brand could release the same in India to mark its presence in the smart TV market.

For televisions, India has long been a lucrative market. With a big installed base of CRT and non-smart televisions, India has a lot of room to develop in the smart TV category. Furthermore, numerous online smartphone manufacturers including Xiaomi, Realme, and OnePlus have been successful in introducing their variety of smart television in India and achieving excellent sales numbers by leveraging the expansion of online channels and various collaborations with e-commerce websites.

The company has yet to reveal any formal information about the debut of a smart TV in India. In the next few days, more information will be provided. The report also has no information about the model or pricing.

