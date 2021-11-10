Oppo Pad live images leaked ahead of official launch; everything you need to know

Recently many Android smartphone manufacturers are driving towards launching their Android tablets, and Oppo is also one of them. Currently, Oppo is working on its first Android tablet. Although Oppo has not revealed any information regarding the name of their Android tablet. According to rumors, the Android tablet from Oppo might be called Oppo Pad. The famous leaker Tipster digital chat station has revealed a render of oppo's alleged tablet back in the month of August. After that recently Nils Ahrensmeier and SlashLeaks have leaked some live images of the whole new Oppo Pad which reveals the specifications of Oppo's 1st Android tablet.

Oppo Pad Leaked Render

According to that leak, the all-new Oppo Pad tablet will have a 120 Hz refresh rate display, and it will have a Snapdragon 870 processor under its hood with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. This tablet will run on Android 12 on top of that users will get color OS12. Currently, we don't know the other specifications of the all-new Oppo Pad.

In the leaked image we can see that the prototype of the Oppo Pad tablet is situated along with some other smartphones. The actual screen size of the tablet is yet to be disclosed in any leaks or rumours, it’s also not certain whether the tablet will come with an LCD screen or AMOLED screen. Going with some previous leaks, we can say that the Oppo Pad tablet might come with the punch hole selfie camera at the front.

The all-new Oppo Pad tablet can come with a feature called Dock Bar and Desktop Widgets which will be helpful for some quick operations on the tablet. Furthermore, the leak also suggests that the users will have a seamless connection between their Oppo Pad tablet and smartphones, smartwatches, and other smart devices.

Thanks to the Snapdragon 870 processor, the upcoming Oppo Pad tablet will compete directly with Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 and Mi Pad 5 Pro. The company has not revealed any information about the launch of the Oppo Pad tablet. But it will be interesting to see whether Oppo is releasing this all-new Android tablet during this year or not.

Source