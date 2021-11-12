Oppo Pad May Come with a 13MP Camera, Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch

The Oppo Pad rumours are all over the internet, and there are already a lot of theories flying around. Many smartphone makers are re-entering the tablet sector in order to broaden their product offerings and customer base. Some of the key features of Oppo Pad are leaked previously, such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, 120Hz display, Android 12 OS, and more, were recently leaked. The camera and pricing specifications of the upcoming Oppo Pad have now been revealed in a new post from a tipster.

Alleged Camera and Pricing details of Oppo Pad

A recent post from the Digital chat station's Weibo account revealed more rumoured specifications for the next Oppo handset. According to the Weibo post, the Oppo Pad will have an LCD panel to make the device cost-effective. The tablet's screen will refresh at 120Hz. The forthcoming tablet's camera specifications were also disclosed. It is expected to have a 13MP primary camera on the back and an 8MP selfie and video call camera on the front.

The Oppo Pad will be priced at about CNY 2,000, which is roughly Rs 23,300, according to the tipster.

In terms of significant features, previous leaks suggested that the Oppo Pad will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, giving some optimism that the tablet will be a flagship product despite the fact that it is being marketed as a mid-ranger. Furthermore, the tablet may be equipped with up to 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, with no information on capacity extension. Also on the software front, the tablet is expected to run ColorOS 12 out of the box, which is based on Android 12 and has some tablet-specific customization features.

The device is said to provide quick access to applications as well as widgets for the Home Screen. It could also have features like continuity, which allow for seamless switching between the tablet and other Oppo devices. While the tablet's official date has yet to be revealed, it is expected to arrive in the coming weeks alongside the Oppo Reno 7 series, as we have already seen some live shots of the Oppo tab. Xiaomi recently re-entered the tablet market with the Mi Pad 5, and the Oppo Pad could well compete.

These are only rumours at the moment; we'll have to wait for an official announcement to learn more about the Oppo Pad.

