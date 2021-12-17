Oppo Received a New Patent for a Smartphone with Under-Display Camera and Display on the Back; Read More

Oppo, the Chinese company has unveiled its first foldable smartphone, the Oppo Find N, at INNO Day 2021 this week. The company also demonstrated many new products, including a retractable camera and Air Glass, which are augmented reality glasses. On the other hand, Oppo has been working on under-display cameras for the last few years but has yet to create a consumer-ready smartphone.

Oppo Under-Display Camera Phone Renders

LetsGoDigital recently reported that the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organisation) has just granted the company a patent for a device with an Under-Display camera and a small screen on the back, next to the primary camera arrangement - it's unclear whether this is a part of the Find X4 series or not.

Furthermore, owing to the second screen, the image quality of the under-display camera becomes less important. Because it gives the consumer a variety of selfie possibilities. According to the renders, the second screen can also display general information. The time, date, bell, and message icon are all displayed in the renders. The device is a good fit for the Find high-end series. Oppo currently does not have any smartphones with a rear display in its lineup. It's possible that by 2022, things will have changed.

Oppo Find X4 Series

In March 2022, the Oppo Find X4 series is likely to be formally revealed. Several models are scheduled to be introduced once more. A basic model, a Lite model, and a more advanced Pro model are all likely to be offered in addition to the basic model.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor will almost certainly power the Find X4 Pro. It's predicted that the new model would charge even faster than its predecessor. The X3 Pro has 65W SuperVooC 2.0 support. According to reports, the camera system is also being upgraded and improved. For the time being, these details are only rumours, and more information is expected in the following months.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.

(Source)