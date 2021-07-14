OPPO Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro launched in India; here are the details

The Reno 6 has arrived as the first smartphone in India to utilise the MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G processor, while the Reno 6 Pro has the Dimensity 1200 chipset on board.

Earlier in May, OPPO introduced its latest Reno series of smartphones called the Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro, and Reno 6 Pro+ in its home market of China. Today, the company has finally launched two of these devices including the OPPO Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro in the Indian market. The Reno 6 has arrived as the first smartphone in India to utilise the MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G processor, while the Reno 6 Pro has the Dimensity 1200 chipset on board. There’s no word when the Reno 6 Pro+ will be launched in India.

OPPO Reno 6 specs and features in India

Talking about the OPPO Reno 6 first, the smartphone has a 6.43-inch flat AMOLED display, which provides full HD+ screen resolution and a high refresh rate of 90Hz. The octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor under the hood of the handset is paired with the Mali-G78 MC4 graphics processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The device has a square metal frame and an in-display fingerprint sensor, apart from a layer of Gorilla Glass 5 on top. Software-wise, the handset boots Android 11-based ColorOS 11.3 out of the box.

As for the camera features, the OPPO Reno 6 is equipped with a 64MP primary camera on the back. The main sensor is accompanied by an 8MP shooter for wide-angle photography and a 2MP sensor for macro shots. For selfies and video calling purposes, you will find a 32-megapixel camera on the front, which is located in the hole in the screen in the top-left corner. Lastly, a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast charging support keeps the whole show running.

OPPO Reno 6 Pro specs and features

Coming to the higher-end OPPO Reno 6 Pro sibling, the phone flaunts a slightly bigger 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 2,400 x 1,080 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and a touch sampling rate of up to 180Hz. Unlike the square design of the Reno 6, the Reno 6 Pro boasts a curved screen and chamfered edges to provide a more premium appeal. Under the hood, the smartphone has a 3.0GHz MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, which is accompanied by 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

As for the other specs, the Reno 6 Pro is equipped with as many as four cameras on the back. The smartphone’s main sensor is a 64MP camera, which is aided by an 8-megapixel secondary shooter. In addition, there’s a 2MP monochrome lens and a 2MP shooter for macro photography. Notably, the smartphone is fitted with a slightly bigger 4,500mAh battery that also supports 65W fast charging. The Reno 6 Pro’s security, software, and selfie camera specs are similar to the Reno 6.

Reno 6 series price and availability in India

The OPPO Reno 6 has been priced competitively at Rs 29,990, while the OPPO Reno 6 Pro will set you back by Rs 39,990. They are available to pre-order on Flipkart and the brand's website.

