OPPO Reno 6 is now available to pre-order in India; here are the details

A week ago, OPPO introduced its latest Reno series smartphones called the Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro in the Indian market. The Reno 6 Pro model went on sale in the country earlier this week. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker has started taking pre-orders for the OPPO Reno 6 variant in India as well. Notably, the Reno 6 is the first handset in India to utilise the MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G processor. The device is a mid-range offering with a premium design and loaded camera features.

OPPO Reno 6 pre-orders details in India

The OPPO Reno 6 mid-range 5G smartphone is available to pre-order on the brand’s website as well as from the e-commerce platform Flipkart from July 23rd to July 28th. As part of the pre-orders, both the platforms are offering an instant discount for those who make the purchase using HDFC, ICICI, or Kotak bank credit and debit cards. The smartphone is priced competitively at Rs 29,990 in the country. The OPPO Reno 6 is being offered in the country in Stellar Black and Aurora colour variants.

For those unaware, the Reno 6 Pro model is already available to buy in India for Rs 39,990 from both the brand’s e-store and Flipkart. This one can also be purchased in Aurora and Stellar Black colour models.

OPPO Reno 6 specs and features

To recap the specs, the OPPO Reno 6 sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, which provides full HD+ resolution and a screen refresh rate of 90Hz. Unlike the OPPO Reno 6 Pro that features a curved screen, the Reno 6 model has a flat display. As mentioned above, the Reno 6 has the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, which is accompanied by the Mali-G78 MC4 graphics processing unit, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of native storage. Software-wise, the device boots ColorOS 11.3 out of the box, which is based on Android 11.

In the imaging department, the OPPO Reno 6 has a 64-megapixel main camera at the rear, which is aided by an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, the smartphone is equipped with a 32-megapixel shooter, which is placed inside a hole in the top-left corner of the screen. For security, the device has an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock functionality. Lastly, the mid-range 5G handset is fuelled by a 4,300mAh battery, which is backed by 65W fast charging functionality.