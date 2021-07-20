OPPO Reno 6 Pro is now available to buy in India; here's everything to know about the phone

Recently, OPPO introduced its latest Reno series smartphones called the OPPO Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro in India. Just a few days ahead of the launch, the OPPO Reno 6 Pro has gone on sale in the country. The affordable version, the OPPO Reno 6, will be going on open sale in India from July 23rd. As for the OPPO Reno 6 Pro, the phone is available in India in a single variant that comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of native storage.

OPPO Reno 6 Pro goes on sale in India

The OPPO Reno 6 Pro is available to buy in India in two colour variants including Aurora and Stellar Black. The phone is being offered for Rs 39,990. The brand’s e-store suggests that the OPPO Reno 6 Pro will be delivered to those who purchase it in one to five days of ordering. As for the OPPO Reno 6, the smartphone comes in a single variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage, and costs Rs 29,990. The handset will be available to buy in the country in the next couple of days.

OPPO Reno 6 Pro specs and features

The OPPO Reno 6 Pro is a high-end offering with a curved screen and chamfered edges. The premium-looking smartphone flaunts a 6.55-inch AMOLED display, which provides a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels, a refresh rate of 90Hz, and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. Powering the device is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, which as we mentioned above is accompanied by a whopping 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Software-wise, the handset boots Android 11-based ColorOS 11.3 out of the box.

Talking about the camera features, the OPPO Reno 6 Pro offers four shooters at the rear. There’s a 64MP main sensor on the back, which is accompanied by an 8MP secondary camera. The phone is also equipped with a 2MP monochrome lens and a 2MP macro sensor. As for the selfies and video calling, the handset is fitted with a 32MP sensor on the front, which is placed in the top-left corner of the screen.

In terms of connectivity, the OPPO Reno 6 Pro offers 5G, 4G LTE, dual-SIM slots, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Security-wise, the new Reno offering has an in-display fingerprint sensor, apart from the face unlock functionality. Lastly, a beefy 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support completes the list of the specs of the Reno 6 Pro.