OPPO Reno 6 series phones go official with 5G connectivity and 65W fast charging

All three OPPO Reno 6 series models feature up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and 90Hz screen refresh rate.

OPPO has just unveiled its latest Reno series smartphones called the Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro, and Reno 6 Pro+ in its home market of China. These phones have arrived as the successor to last year’s OPPO Reno 5 devices. All three new Reno 6 series smartphones share a number of specifications like support for 5G networks, high 90Hz screen refresh rates, multiple primary cameras, punch-hole front design, and fast-charging batteries.

While the OPPO Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro are powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 5G chipsets, the Reno 6 Pro+ packs in a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor instead. Another main difference between the three is that the vanilla Reno 6 has a square metal frame, while the Reno 6 Pro and Reno 6 Pro+ have chamfered edges and curved displays. All three are equipped with in-display fingerprint sensors, Gorilla Glass 5 screen protection, 32MP selfie cameras, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and support for 65W fast charging.

Moving on to the core specs, the OPPO Reno 6 sports a 6.43-inch full HD+ flat AMOLED display. Powering the smartphone is MediaTek’s octa-core Dimensity 900 processor, which is paired with the Mali-G78 MC4 graphics chipset. For imaging, the phone is equipped with a triple primary camera system, which has a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro snapper. Lastly, the standard Reno 6 packs the smallest battery of the lot with a 4,300mAh power cell.

Coming to the Reno 6 Pro and Reno 6 Pro+ models, both are equipped with a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen panel, which offers a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels, a screen-to-body ratio of 92.1 percent, and a touch sampling rate of up to 180Hz. Both the smartphones are fuelled by beefier 4,500mAh batteries. As for the performance, the Reno 6 Pro has a 3.0GHz MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, while the Reno 6 Pro+ has a 3.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. Just like the Reno 6, these two also boot ColorOS 11.3 based on Android 11.

In the optics department, the Reno 6 Pro has a 64MP main sensor, which is aided by an 8MP secondary snapper, and a couple of 2MP sensors for macro and monochrome photography functionality. As for the OPPO Reno 6 Pro, it has the most advanced camera features of the lot. The phone is fitted with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary imaging sensor on the back. The main shooter is supported by a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 13MP telephoto shooter.

Finally, coming to the pricing, the OPPO Reno 6 will be available at the starting price of RMB 2,799 (~Rs 31,800). While the Reno 6 Pro and 6 Pro+ are priced starting at RMB 3,499 (~Rs 39,800) and RMB 3,999 (~Rs 45,470), respectively. The vanilla Reno 6 will be available in China from June 11th, while the Pro models will go on sale from June 5th.

OPPO hasn’t yet announced when it is planning to launch the Reno 6 series smartphones in India. However, a recent report by Techradar India suggested that the brand could release the new Reno offerings in the country at some point in July.

Credits :OPPO China

