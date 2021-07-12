OPPO Reno 6Z price leaked ahead of launch; releasing on July 21st

The OPPO Reno 6Z will be arriving as a slightly different variant of the OPPO Reno 5Z, which was launched in April recently. The new phone will be priced at around Rs 30,000.

OPPO is all set to launch its latest Reno Z series smartphone called the OPPO Reno 6Z in Thailand and Vietnam on July 21st. The device will be arriving as a slightly upgraded variant of the Reno 5Z, which the brand introduced in April this year. Ahead of the launch, the upcoming OPPO Reno 6Z was spotted in the database of the benchmarking app Geekbench, which revealed a few details regarding the features of the handset. Now, the OPPO Reno 6Z’s pricing information for Vietnam has leaked on the interwebs.

OPPO Reno 6Z pricing information leaked

Just a few days ahead of the launch of the OPPO Reno 6Z, a tipster on Twitter has posted a promotional poster for the device. The poster image has suggested that the smartphone will be priced at VND 9,490,000 (~Rs 30,800) in Vietnam. The leak has also revealed that the OPPO Reno 6Z will be available to pre-order in Vietnam from July 14th to July 21st. Those who pre-order the smartphone will be getting a free Bluetooth speaker.

OPPO Reno 6Z specifications and features

The OPPO Reno 6Z is rumoured to come with a 6.43-inch display that will offer full HD+ resolution, a refresh rate of 60Hz, a layer of Gorilla Glass 5, and an AMOLED screen panel. The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, which will be paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of native storage. Software-wise, the device will boot Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 out of the box. The handset is also expected to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

In terms of the camera, the OPPO Reno 6Z will be arriving with a 64-megapixel primary camera on the back. The main sensor will be aided by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel sensor for macro photography. For selfies and video calling, the Reno 6Z will be fitted with a whopping 32-megapixel sensor on the front. The connectivity options are said to include 5G, 4G LTE, VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Lastly, a 4,310mAh battery with 30W fast charging is expected to complete the list of the specs of the new Reno smartphone.

In related news, OPPO recently launched the Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro, and Reno 6 Pro+ smartphones in its home market of China. The company will be launching the Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro in the Indian market at an event on July 14th. We should have their pricing and availability details for the country in the coming days, so stay tuned.

