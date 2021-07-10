OPPO Reno 6Z specs leaked on Geekbench; Dimensity 800U SoC and 8GB of RAM in tow

The OPPO Reno 6Z will be arriving with a slightly upgraded variant of the Reno 5Z smartphone, which was launched in April this year.

Last month, OPPO introduced its latest Reno 6 series smartphones called the Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro, and Reno 6 Pro+ in China. The company is now all set to launch yet another handset in the series, which will be arriving as the OPPO Reno 6Z. The phone will be first launched in Thailand at an event on July 21st. Ahead of the launch, the upcoming smartphone has been spotted in the database of the benchmarking website Geekbench, which has revealed a few of its specs.

OPPO Reno 6Z’s Geekbench listing has revealed some specs

The upcoming OPPO Reno 6Z has been benchmarked by Geekbench under the model number CPH2237. The smartphone is listed in the database with an ARM MT6853V/TNZA processor, which is nothing but the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset. The device has been benchmarked with a maximum CPU clock speed of 2.4GHz. Furthermore, the listing on Geekbench has revealed that the Reno 6Z could come with Android 11 and 8GB of RAM out of the box. The handset has managed to achieve a single-core score of 589 and a multi-core score of 1,749.

OPPO Reno 6Z specifications and features (expected)

The OPPO Reno 6Z will be arriving as a slightly upgraded version of the Reno 5Z, which was launched in April this year. The new Reno is expected to offer a similar display, processor, and battery capacity as the Reno 5Z. However, the camera features of the Reno 6Z will be upgraded as compared to the previous model. Also, the design of the Reno 6Z will be slightly different from the Reno 5Z in terms of the placing of the rear camera module.

Coming to the features, the Reno 6Z is rumoured to come with a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display. The screen is expected to offer a refresh rate of 60Hz and offer a layer of Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5. The MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset of the smartphone is said to be paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of native storage. The software onboard will be the ColorOS 11.1, which will be based on Android 11.

Talking about the cameras, the Reno 6Z is expected to come with a 64MP main sensor at the rear, which will be accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the device is tipped to have a whopping 32MP sensor. To compare, the Reno 5Z offers a 48MP main sensor and a 16MP selfie camera. Lastly, the Reno 6Z is expected to offer a 4,310mAh battery that will provide support for 30W fast charging.

We will have the pricing and availability details of the OPPO Reno 6Z from the launch in Thailand on July 21st, so stay tuned for regular updates.

