Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition launched; Specifications and price

Oppo launched the New Year Edition of the Reno 7 5G handset. This new edition comes in red colour and has a special logo at the back. The New Year Edition of Oppo Reno 7 5G has been launched in China and the company has not announced anything about the launch of this device in other markets as of now. The Oppo Reno 7 series smartphone was launched in November this year in China and it is yet to launch in other markets. Let’s take a look at the specifications and pricing of the Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition.

Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition: Specifications

The Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition is only a redesign of the previously launched Reno 7 5G smartphone. It features a 6.43 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, a screen refresh rate of 90 Hz and 20:9 aspect ratio. This handset packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset under the hood, paired with up to 12 GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage capacity.

On the camera front, the Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition houses a triple rear camera unit that features a 64 megapixel primary sensor accompanied by an 8 megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2 megapixel macro camera lens. The company has provided a 32 megapixel Sony IMX709 camera sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.

On the connectivity front, the Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition includes 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, GPS/A-GPS and a USB type-C port. The handset carries a battery of 4,500 mAh with support for 60 W Flash Charge fast charging.

Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition: Price and availability

The new launched Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition is priced at CNY 2,699 which is roughly Rs 31,800 in Indian currency for 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity variant while the variant with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage capacity will cost you CNY 2,999 which is roughly Rs 35,400 in Indian currency. The variant with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage capacity is priced at CNY 3,299 which is roughly Rs 38,900 in Indian currency. The New Year Edition of Oppo Reno 7 5G is available in Velvet Red colour option and has a tiger logo at the back panel.

