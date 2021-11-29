Oppo Reno 7, Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G smartphones price tipped in India; Read more

Oppo recently launched the Reno 7 series in China and is likely to launch it in India very soon. The price range of the Oppo Reno 7 series smartphone in India has been leaked. According to the reports, Oppo will unveil the next-generation true wireless stereo earphones and Oppo Watch Free along with the Oppo Reno 7 5G and Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G smartphones. These products are expected to be released next year in January. Read the story till the end, to know more about the Oppo Reno 7 5G and Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G smartphones.

Oppo Reno 7 5G and Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G: Expected price in India

According to reports from 91Mobiles, the Oppo Reno 7 5G smartphone will be priced between Rs 28,000 and Rs 31,000 while the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G smartphone is expected to cost between Rs 41,000 and Rs 43,000. The company has not confirmed it yet so we shall wait for an official announcement, till then we shall have a look at the specifications of the Oppo Reno 7 5G and Oppo Reno 7 pro 5G smartphones.

Oppo Reno 7 5G and Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G: Specifications

Oppo Reno 7 5G

The Chinese tech giant, Oppo, launched the Reno 7 5G smartphone series that includes Reno 7 5G and Reno 7 Pro 5G smartphones. The Oppo Reno 7 5G features a 6.43 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, aspect ratio of 20:9 and screen refresh rate of 90 Hz. This device packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G coupled with up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage capacity.

On the camera front, the Oppo Reno 7 5G smartphone houses a triple rear camera unit at the back that features a 64 megapixel primary camera sensor accompanied by an 8 megapixel ultra-wide lens and 2 megapixel macro lens. The company has offered a 32 megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G

The Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G comes with a 6.55 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 1,080 x 2,400 pixels screen resolution and 90 Hz screen refresh rate. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max chipset coupled with up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage capacity. The triple rear camera unit in this device includes a 50 megapixel primary sensor with a wide-angle lens and a 2 megapixel macro lens. The handset comes with a 32 megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

