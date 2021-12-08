Oppo Reno 7 Pro League of Legends Special Edition Unveiled in China with New Colour and Content

Oppo Reno 7 series has been revealed in China a few weeks back, and now the Chinese manufacturer has unveiled a special edition of Oppo Reno 7 Pro. The special edition smartphone is developed in collaboration with Riot Games and dubbed as Oppo Reno 7 Pro League of Legends edition, which is now exclusively available in China.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro League of Legends Specifications

The Reno7 Pro League of Legends Edition features a new paint job that compliments the game's aesthetic. The back has a dual-tone finish with Black and Blue colours. The phone also has a distinct design on the rear, as well as colour-shifting accents around the device's frame.

In terms of specifications, the OPPO Reno7 Pro League of Legends Limited Edition is equal to the regular edition. There's a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max CPU, a 6.55-inch OLED screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz, and a 4500mAh battery with 65W charging capabilities. A 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor with an f/1.8 lens is also included in the phone's triple back camera arrangement. A wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens are also included in the camera arrangement. The phone also comes with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and a 4,500mAh battery.

The special edition Oppo phone arrives in packaging fashioned like a rocket cannon. It special edition phone comes with preloaded content, such as a theme with icons and animation effects based on League of Legends champion Jinx. The Oppo Reno 7 Pro League of Legends Edition comes with two lanyards, stickers, and a custom case with Jinx's motif.

The Oppo Reano 7 Pro League of Legends Limited Edition smartphone comes with Ultra-thin Super Flash Charger. The charger is a League of Legends takes on the OPPO 50W tiny Super VOOC charger that was released late last year. When compared to other high-power chargers, the charger has a 'biscuit' shape that is incredibly narrow, compact, and light. Its pins can also be folded to make it easier to transport.

Price and Availability

The single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage combination of the Oppo Reno 7 Pro League of Legends Edition costs CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs. 47,500). The smartphone will be available in China starting December 10. The Oppo Reno 7 Pro League of Legends Edition's global availability and pricing are yet to be confirmed.

