Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 SE and Reno 7 Pro to launch in November; Expected specifications

Oppo is expected to launch the Reno 7 series smartphone in China in November. We were expecting to see three variants such as Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro and Reno 7 Pro+; however, a recent leak suggests that the SE will be the third variant instead of the Pro+ variant. As per the rumours, the Oppo Reno 7 SE variant will be the base variant of the Reno 7 lineup.

Oppo Reno 7 SE: Expected specifications

The rumours suggest that the Oppo Reno 7 SE will feature a 6.43 inch E3 AMOLED Full HD+ display with a screen refresh rate of 90 Hz. The handset is expected to be powered by a Dimensity 920 chipset and will pack up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage capacity.

On the camera front, the device is expected to sport a triple camera unit at the back which includes a primary sensor of 64 megapixel, 8 megapixel ultra wide lens and 2 megapixel portrait camera lens.

Oppo Reno 7: Expected specifications

As per the rumours, the Oppo Reno 7 will sport a 6.5 inch OLED Full HD+ display with 90 Hz screen refresh rate and will be powered by Dimensity 1200 chipset. The handset will pack up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage capacity. Oppo Reno 7 is expected to pack triple rear camera setup which includes 50 megapixel primary sensor, 16 megapixel ultra wide lens and 2 megapixel portrait lens.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro: Expected specifications

The Oppo Reno 7 Pro may have a 6.5 inch curved edge OLED Full HD+ display with 120 Hz screen refresh rate. We can expect to see a Snapdragon 888 chipset packed under the device’s hood with up to 12 GB RAM and up to 512 GB internal storage capacity. The triple camera setup at the back may feature a 64 megapixel Omnivision ultra wide, a 13 megapixel telephoto lens and a 50 megapixel Samsung GN5.

