Oppo Reno 7 SE Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch, To Come with MediaTek Dimensity 900 Chipset

Oppo is preparing to introduce the Oppo Reno 7 series in China on November 25th, but the firm will not include the ultra-powerful Pro Plus variant this time. Instead of the Pro Plus model, the company has chosen the SE model, which is cheaper. According to a 91Mobiles report, the forthcoming Reno 7 SE smartphone will be equipped with a Dimensity 920 processor, three cameras, and a hefty battery with 65W fast charging. Let's take a deeper look at the Reno 7 SE specifications.

Oppo Reno 7 Specifications Leaks

According to 91Mobiles, the Oppo Reno 7 SE boasts a 6.43-inch FHD+ Samsung AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 2,400 X 1,080 pixels resolution, 95 per cent DCI-P3, 1200000:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layer, and 409 PPI. The Oppo Reno 7 SE will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor combined with a Mali-G68 MC4 GPU for graphics. The device will be available in two storage configurations: 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. 5GB virtual RAM. The phone comes pre-installed with the ColorOS 12 custom skin, which is based on Android 11.

In connectivity options, the phone will support, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C connector. The device features an in-display fingerprint reader for security.

The camera department of the smartphone comes with a 16MP Sony IMX471 snapper on the front with f/2.4 aperture, 78-degree FoV, and 5P lens for selfies and video chats. At the rear, the Reno7 SE features a 48MP Sony IMX581 primary sensor with, EIS, and OIS, as well as a 6P lens, a 2MP macro-sensor, and a 2MP monochrome lens. The rear camera has a 20x digital zoom and can shoot videos in 4K resolution.

The phone has a 4390mAh battery (which will be advertised as 4,500mAh) and supports 33W rapid charging.

The OPPO Reno7 SE is expected to be released in China on December 17th, 2021, and will come in Blue, Black, and Gold colours. The Reno7 series, on the other hand, will premiere on November 25th, according to the corporation. The Reno 7 SE is expected to cost between CNY 2,699 (about Rs 31,600) for the 8GB+128GB model and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 35,100) for the 12GB+256GB model.

