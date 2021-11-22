Oppo Reno 7 Series with 3 Different Models Set to Unveiled on 25th November in China

Oppo Reno 7 series leaks have been appearing online in recent days, and it appears that the Chinese tech firm has finally decided to remove the Reno 7 series' cover in China. According to a report from GizmoChina, Oppo will debut the Oppo Reno 7 Series in China on November 25th. The forthcoming Reno 7 series is slated to include three devices. There will be no Pro+ variant, which appears to have been replaced by the Reno7 SE, unlike its predecessors. Let's take a look at the specs for the Oppo Reno 7 Series that have been leaked so far.

Oppo Reno 7 Series Specifications (Rumoured)

According to existing leaks and reports, the Oppo Reno 7 series will be the brand's next flagship series, beginning with the Reno 7 SE, which will be the Reno 7's entry-level smartphone. The Reno7 SE is expected to boast a 6.43-inch E3 AMOLED Full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is expected to get its power from a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset, together with 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

If we talk about the camera specifications, it will feature a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B primary sensor, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor, and a 2-megapixel portrait lens in a triple-camera system. A 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera will be mounted on the front. A 4,300mAh battery with 65W rapid charging capabilities is touted to power the device.

On the other hand, the OPPO Reno7 will feature a 6.5-inch OLED FHD+ 90Hz display and will be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 1200 chipset. One model will have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, while the other will have 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. A 4500mAh battery will provide all of the device's power, and the battery will be supported by a 65W quick-charging capability.

The phone's camera configuration will have a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor, a 16-megapixel Sony IMX481 ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel portrait lens on the rear. The gadget comes with a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The Reno7 Pro will be the top of the line model of the series and it is said to include a curved edge 6.5-inch OLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It'll have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 8/12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256/512 GB UFS 3.1 storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging capability.

It will have a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 front-facing camera for selfies and video calls in the photography sector. A 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 sensor, a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B ultrawide lens, and a 13-megapixel Samsung S5K3M5 telephoto lens will make up the device's back camera configuration.

Some rumours suggest that two models from the range — the Reno7 and Reno7 Pro — will be released in India in January of next year. The base model of the Oppo Reno 7 is estimated to cost CNY 3,499 (about Rs. 41,000), while the base model of the Oppo Reno 7 Pro is expected to cost CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 50,000). The base variant of the Oppo Reno 7 SE is expected to cost CNY 2,699 (about Rs. 32,000).

