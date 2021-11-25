Oppo Reno7 series goes official

Oppo's Reno7 series, which includes the Reno7 5G, Reno7 Pro 5G, and Reno7 SE 5G, was just unveiled in China. The Reno7 and Reno7 Pro will go on sale on December 3 at 10:00 a.m., while the Reno7 SE will go on sale on December 17 at 10:00 a.m.

Reno7 Pro 5G

Of the three Reno7 phones, the Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G is the best. The MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max chipset is paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM. Both configurations come with 256GB of storage as standard.

Touch-sampling rate and a fingerprint scanner embedded In direct sunlight, the screen can reach up to 800 nits brightness and has a 1080p resolution.

A 50MP Sony IMX766 1/1.56-inch main camera, an ultrawide unit, and a 2MP macro shooter are located on the back. At the front, there's a 32MP IMX709 selfie camera. A Breathing LED that also serves as a notification LED surrounds the camera island. ColorOS 12 is Oppo's operating system, which is based on Android 12.

The Reno7 Pro 5G comes with a 4,500mAh battery that charges at 65W. The 8/256GB and 12/256GB models cost CNY 3,699(₹43,200 approx) and CNY 3,999, respectively.

Reno7 5G

Many of the specifications of the Oppo Reno7 5G are similar to those of the Pro. Its battery has the same 4,500mAh capacity as the other, but it charges at 60W, which is a little slower.

The Reno7 5G has a 90Hz 1080p AMOLED screen as well, but it is smaller at 6.43 inches.

The main camera has a 64MP sensor, but there are also 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro cameras. It's the same 32MP selfie on the front.

The Snapdragon 778G processor is inside, with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and storage options of 8/128GB, 8/256GB, or 12/256GB.

Prices for the Reno7 5G start at CNY 2,699(₹31,500 Approx).



Reno7 SE 5G

Finally, we arrive at the Reno7 SE 5G. It has the same 6.43-inch AMOLED display as the Reno7 5G, with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It has the same 4,500mAh battery capacity, but it only charges at 33W. A Dimensity 900 with 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage is available. A 48MP IMX581 sensor is paired with two 2MP sensors, one for macro and the other for depth sensing.



There's no confirmation on when the Reno7 series will leave China, but it should be sometime in early 2022.