OPPO Rolled Out ColorOS12 Beta for its Find X2 Series in India and Indonesia

Smartphone manufacturers began rolling out beta testing of Android 12 based custom skins for their devices. Moving forward in this approach, OPPO released the ColorOS 12 beta for its Find X3 Pro smartphone. The latest version of OPPO's custom skin is now available for the Find X2 series. This corresponds to OPPO's ColorOS 12 beta distribution plan, which stated that the Find X2 series would receive the beta upgrade in November.

OPPO Find X2 Android 12 Beta Update

According to an official blog on OPPO Community, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is looking for ColorOS 12 beta testers in India and Indonesia. The devices, eligible for beta testing are the Find X2, Find X2 Pro, and Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition.

If you own a Find X2 phone and want to try out Android 12, go to Settings > Software Update and tap the gear icon. Select "Apply for Beta Version"> Update Beta Version on the next screen and follow the on-screen instructions to apply. You should receive an OTA update once your application has been approved.

Keep these things in mind before registering for Android 12 Beta testing.

To avoid data loss due to incompatibility or other unforeseen events, please backup critical data on your phone before updating.

After you update to the latest Beta version, the operating system will automatically do many steps to optimise your device. It could cause your smartphone to overheat, lag, and drain the battery quickly. After your device has been updated successfully, we recommend that you turn off the screen and charge it for the entire night. Alternatively, keep using the gadget and it will return to normal in a few days.

A few third-party apps are incompatible with Android 12. As a result, after updating, many applications may no longer be available or may experience technical issues such as lagging or crashing on your device. Please try to upgrade these apps to the most recent version available in the App Store.

ColorOS 7.1, based on Android 10, debuted on the OPPO Find X2 series. Last year, the three models were updated to ColorOS 11, which is based on Android 11. As a result, ColorOS 12 is their second major Android update, and they plan to release another one in the future. Owners of the Find X2 series can participate in the ColorOS 12 beta programme to try out an early version of Android 12 before it is released to the general public.

