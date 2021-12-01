Oppo’s Flagship Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC to Launch in Q1 2022; Expected to be the Oppo X4 Pro

After months of speculation about the Snapdragon's next flagship, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is eventually introduced at the Snapdragon Tech Summit. Soon after the launch of the new processor, many smartphone makers announced their flagships featuring the new Snapdragon CPU soon after it was released. Now, in an official release, OPPO has confirmed that one of the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered smartphones will be available early next year. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 features the Snapdragon X65 5G modem and is developed on a 4nm manufacturing node. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 features the world's fastest AI Engine as well as the world's first 10 Gigabit 5G modem-RF system.

Oppo First Flagship with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Coming Soon

In the first quarter of 2022, OPPO plans to debut a new flagship smartphone powered on Qualcomm's new premium Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform. Additionally, the official statement said that “Oppo will continue to work with Qualcomm Technologies to advance 5G development and research the future of smartphone innovations.”

In the official blog post, Oppo’s Vice President of Overseas Sales, Scott Zhang said, “OPPO maintains close ties with Qualcomm Technologies, and we have brought several 5G smartphones powered by flagship Snapdragon mobile platforms to the market this year, including the Find X3 series and Reno6 series. It is our pleasure to witness the launch of a new generation of Snapdragon 8 Mobile Platform. We believe it will bring immense improvements and powerful performance on the next generation of flagship smartphones.”

It is the first time anything about the new Find X series has been revealed from an official source. Previously, a leak revealed that the Find X4 Pro would be a minor increase over the already excellent Find X3 Pro, with faster charging and the anticipated new Snapdragon processor.

The Find X2 Pro and Find X3 Pro were both released in March, so it's safe to assume the Find X4 Pro will be released in the same timeframe. The bigger concern is how quickly Oppo would release the phone outside of China.

