OPPO’s unveils Air Glass, Its new Dragon Ball Saiyan Scouter style smart Glasses and goes on sale soon

The third annual OPPO Inno Day event began today with the unveiling of the company's first-ever smart glasses, or rather, smart glasses because it's just a monocle worn on one side of the face, similar to the Saiyan Scouters from the popular Dragon Ball Z manga. OPPO Air Glass is a consumer product that will go on sale soon — but only in mainland China — unlike previous Inno Day events, which showcased concept devices that were not yet ready for release.

OPPO Air Glass is an "assisted reality" headset that aims to provide useful information without requiring the user to switch screens. Consider incoming text messages or navigation instructions that appear in front of your eyes.

The Air Glass can be worn alone or with regular glasses via magnets, and in order to make the latter setup comfortable, the headset had to be extremely light, according to OPPO engineers. To that end, OPPO self-assembled all of the components for Air Glass, including a 0.5cc "Spark Micro Projector" that is roughly the size of a coffee bean. The projector is powered by a Micro-LED panel and has a CNC metal enclosure with a sapphire glass lens module. According to OPPO, the Air Glass' total weight is only 30g.

A Snapdragon 4100 chip, a touch bar for controlling the glass, dual microphones, and a speaker are all built into the Air Glass' frame. It can currently only pair with the OPPO Watch 2 and ColorOS 11 or later smartphones, which means OPPO and presumably OnePlus smartphones sold in China.

Voice, touch, head, and hand gestures can all be used to control the Air Glass, but only if the user is wearing an OPPO Watch 2.

The lens is 0.7mm thick and has a shape inspired by "circada wings," according to OPPO Product Director Yi Xu. The content on the glass can be displayed in 16-level or 256-level grayscale, with a maximum brightness of 1,400 nits. The frame comes in two sizes and two colours: silver and black.

According to OPPO's Xu, the Air Glass can perform real-time translation between two people if they both wear it. For example, if person A speaks English, person B's glass will display the Chinese text that has been translated. For the time being, the Air Glass can only translate between English and Chinese, but "soon," according to Xu, it will be able to translate between Chinese and Japanese and Chinese and Korean.