Oppo Smart TV R1 Enjoy edition featuring 30 W speakers launched; Specs, price and more

Oppo launched the Smart TV R1 Enjoy edition alongside Reno 7 series smartphones, Enco M32, Free2i and Watch Free NFC during a launch event in China. The newly launched Oppo Smart TV R1 Enjoy edition is a successor to the Smart TV R1 that was launched in 2020. It comes with two variants having different screen sizes and the display includes features such as HDR 10+, HDR 10 and HLG. Both the variants feature 30 W speakers and run on the ColorOS TV platform. Let’s take a look at the hardware specifications of Oppo Smart TV R1 Enjoy edition.

Oppo Smart TV R1 Enjoy edition: Specifications

The newly launched Oppo Smart TV R1 Enjoy edition comes with two variants, the first one with 55 inch screen and the second one with 65 inch screen size. Both the variants have a DLED LCD panel with a screen resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels, 93% DCI-P3 color gamut,low blue light mode and OCEE color enhancement engine.

The Smart TV supports eye soothing features such as HDR 10+, HDR 10 and HLG. In addition, the 65 inch display size variant has a screen refresh rate of 60 Hz. The 55 inch screen size variant carries a quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 CPU whereas the 65 inch screen size variant is powered by a quad-core ARM Cortex-A73 CPU. The processor in the 55 inch variant is paired with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage capacity while the processor in the 65 inch screen size variant is coupled with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage capacity.

Both the variants of this all new Smart TV series run on ColorOS TV platform that includes NFC-enabled voice remote control for Breeno virtual assistant and Oppo Share. The connectivity options include Bluetooth and dual-band Wi-Fi, far-field microphones, 1 DTMB, 2 USB 2.0 and 1 LAN. The variant with 55 inch screen size has 3 HDMI 2.0, 1 RCA and a coaxial digital audio port while the 65 inch screen size variant features 3 HDMI 2.1, mini 3 in 1 AV and optical digital audio port.

The Oppo Smart TV R1 Enjoy edition features dual speakers of 15 W with an output up to 30 W. The speakers have Dolby Audio support and Dynoaudio.

Oppo Smart TV R1 Enjoy edition: Price and availability

The all new Oppo Smart TV r1 Enjoy edition is priced at Yuan 3,999 which is roughly Rs 46,600 in Indian currency for the 55 inch screen size variant while the 65 inch screen size variant will cost you Yuan 4,999 which is roughly Rs 58,300 in Indian currency. The Smart TV will go out on sale from 30th November in China.

