Oppo tipped to launch a new smartphone with Dimensity 810 chipset

MediaTek has recently announced two new chipsets this week called the Dimensity 810 and the Dimensity 920 chipset. After the official unveiling, many companies like Realme confirmed that they are soon launching a new smartphone with the Dimensity 810 chipset. Going with the rumours the Realme 8s phone is expected to arrive with the newly launched MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset. Now in the latest development, a Chinese tipster Arsenal has suggested that Oppo is also working on a new phone which is going to be powered by the Dimensity 810 chipset.

Oppo smartphone leak

Furthermore, the tipster also suggests that the handset will be soon launched in the home country China. According to the report, the upcoming Oppo smartphone with Dimensity 810 SoC will feature a 6.5-inch LCD display with a 90GHz refresh rate. The tipster didn’t mention whether the handset will feature Full HD+ resolution or not, but it does reveal that the mysterious Oppo phone will have a 16-megapixel Samsung S5K3P9 camera sensor at the front for selfies and video calls.

Alright. OPPO's Dimensity 810 phone is coming up as well. Specifications leaked.#OPPO pic.twitter.com/I5ZYGZFm8E — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) August 13, 2021

At the back, the smartphone is tipped to offer a triple-rear camera setup with the combination of a 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 primary sensor + 8-megapixel Hynix Hi846 ultrawide lens + 2-megapixel macro sensor along with an LED flash. The smartphone is also expected to be fuelled by a massive 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The Oppo phone with Dimensity 810 SoC is said to launch with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and for better durability, it will feature a Gorilla Glass Panel at the front. The tipster didn’t mention any name of the device so far but it seems that the company is planning to launch it soon. However, do note that the company is yet to reveal anything about the upcoming device and we recommend you to take this piece of information with a pinch of salt and wait for the official announcement.

