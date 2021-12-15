OPPO unveils Find N, Its very first foldable phone with7.1 inch 120Hz display

Oppo took its own time developing its first foldable phone and finally the Oppo Find N is here, and some of the design choices set it apart in a market crowded with competitors.

One significant difference is that Oppo stuck to reasonable aspect ratios, starting with 18:9 for the outer screen and 8.4:9 for the inner (slightly narrower than a square). To put that into perspective, the Galaxy Z Fold3 has a 25:9 outer display, the Mi Mix Fold has a 27:9 outer display, and the Mate X is the closest to a regular phone ratio of 19.5:9.

It's not just the aspect ratio, though that has a significant impact on usability (some apps don't look as good on extremely tall and narrow displays). The Find N has a 5.49" outer screen and a 7.1" inner screen, making it smaller than the competition. This places it in the middle of the spectrum between small flip phones and large horizontal foldables.

Oppo says the new Flexion Hinge is a complex clockwork piece with 136 parts, but it accomplishes two important tasks. First, it folds the display in a teardrop shape at the fold, which reduces the crease by 80 per cent (according to TÜV). Second, it eliminates the wedge-shaped gap between the two halves when the phone is folded, which is something that the current market-leading design cannot do.

FlexForm Mode is another feature enabled by the hinge. The hinge can hold the two halves of the phone at any angle between 50o and 120o, effectively turning the phone into a tripod for long video calls or time-lapse photography.

Specifications

The display is LTPO AMOLED, which can adjust its refresh rate between 1 and 120 Hz depending on the content you're watching, while the touch sampling rate can reach 1,000 Hz. The colour rendering and brightness of both the inner and outer displays were calibrated by Oppo. They can reach 1,000 nits of peak brightness, but because they are graduated in 10,240 brightness steps, you can always find the perfect brightness in any lighting situation.

The outward 5.49" display is a Gorilla Glass Victus-protected AMOLED panel. It has a 1,972 x 988-pixel resolution (402 PPI) and a 60 Hz refresh rate. The inner 7.1" display has a resolution of 1,792 x 1,920 pixels (370 PPI) and a refresh rate of 1-120 Hz.

The Oppo Find N is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. While the phone supports standard split-screen multitasking gestures, Oppo added a two-finger swipe down to split the screen and a four-finger pinch to turn a full-screen app into a floating window. In addition, the transition from using an app on the outer screen to moving to the inner screen, or vice versa, is as smooth as possible.

The phone has a total of five cameras, three on the back and two on the front (one on each screen). Because it's foldable, you can also take a selfie with the main cameras.

A 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor (1/1.56", 1.0 m pixels) is used in the wide camera. A 16 MP ultra-wide (14 mm, IMX481) and a 13 MP telephoto (52 mm, S5K3M5) camera are also included.

The phone has a 4,500 mAh battery, which is surprisingly large for its small size, and it supports both wired and wireless charging – 33W SuperVOOC and 15W AirVOOC, respectively (plus 10W reverse charging).

Availability

Starting on December 23, the Oppo Find N will be available in China. The 8GB/256GB model costs RMB7,699 ($1,200/€1070), while the 12GB/512GB model costs RMB8,999 ($1,410/€1240). The bad news is that Oppo has no plans to release the Find N outside of China. You should still read our hands-on with the phone, as it's one of the year's most anticipated gadgets.