Panasonic India launched Toughbook S1 7.0-inch rugged Android 10 Tablet; price and features

Panasonic India has expanded its portfolio today in India with the launch of Toughbook S1 - 7.0-inch Android 10 Tablet. The new rugged tablet is designed to deliver durability, reliability, and enhanced performance. The newly launched tablet comes equipped with an Android 10.0 platform, patented rain mode, extended life battery, and a lot more among the others. Let’s have a detailed look at the price, specifications, and features of the newly launched Panasonic Toughbook S1.

Panasonic Toughbook S1 price in India

The Toughbook S1 enables enterprises and businesses to improve workforce productivity and offers ease of efficient business operability. The tablet will be available through Pansonic distributors and system integrators, at a starting price of Rs 98,000.

Panasonic Toughbook S1 features







The Toughbook FZ-S1 tablet runs on Android 10 for better application safety, reliability, and management for businesses. It comes equipped with a simple click and switch design for warm swapping batteries to ensure uninterrupted and longer shifts. The tablet offers two options of battery size, and the company claims that the device can operate for up to 14 hours on a single charge

Panasonic Toughbook S1 offers multiple functionalities in the form of GPS, field cameras, barcode readers, built-in NFC, and Bluetooth. The S1 also comes with effectively supports emergency services including security, police forces, technicians monitoring production lines, field services engineers carrying out inspections and maintenance, or construction workers on site.



Continuing the legacy this one also features ruggedness, the tablet is drop resistant (minimum 1.5 M) can operate in the varied temperature range from -20 °C to 50 °C. It flaunts a 7-inch outdoor-viewable display along with a front-facing camera sensor. Toughbook S1 is capable of operating in the rain and can be used with gloved hands or an optional passive pen as well ensuring better functionality. The Toughbook FZ-S1 is uniquely designed to improve efficiency, better functionality, mobility, ruggedness, essential usability, and flexibility.

