Paytm now lets you book Covid-19 vaccination slots, here's how to do it

Paytm’s “Vaccine Finder” feature lets you find and book Covid vaccination slots by entering your area details, age group, and dose type.

Popular online payments app Paytm now allows its users to book Covid-19 vaccination slots on its app. Users can now search, discover, and book slots for both Covaxin and Covishield vaccination at their nearest centre. Paytm users can choose between free and paid vaccination for Covid-19 inside the app. Prior to this, the digital wallet was already offering to search for Covid-19 vaccination slots through its “Vaccine Finder” feature from May 2021.

If you are looking to book a Covid-19 vaccination slot for yourself or family members, then here’s the complete detailed breakdown of how you can do it.

Paytm Covid-19 vaccination slot booking process

To book a vaccination slot, you will need to open the Paytm app on your mobile phone and scroll towards the bottom to find the “Featured” section. Then you will have to click on the “Vaccine Finder” option. In the “Vaccine Finder” window, you will be able to search for available vaccination slots by typing either your area PIN code or district. There are options to search for vaccination slots by age group and dose type – dose 1 or dose 2.

Post filling up the required information, simply click on “Check availability”. Then you will receive an OTP (one-time-password) on your registered mobile number. After entering the OTP, Paytm will show you a list of Covid-19 vaccination slots available in your area. From them, you can select a date and vaccination centre/hospital of your choice to proceed further.

After selecting the date and time, you will be required to add a beneficiary to receive the vaccine. You can manually add a beneficiary by providing details such as the photo ID of the person, proof ID number, beneficiary name, year of birth, and gender.

Once you submit these details, your vaccination slot will be booked. Finally, after completing the whole process, you will receive a confirmation message for the booking of the vaccination slot on your registered mobile number.

“It is our endeavour to help India come out of this pandemic a lot stronger. Our vaccine finder will help citizens seamlessly book slots at the nearest centre and get vaccinated,” a Paytm spokesperson said. Paytm is among 91 applications that were recently cleared by the government to offer Covid-19 vaccination slots. The digital wallet claims to have over 100 million active users in the country.

How to book a Covid-19 vaccination slot on Paytm? To book a Covid vaccine slot using Paytm, first open the app, then go the Vaccine Finder feature. There you will be able to use details like your area PIN code, Age, and Dose type to book a vaccination slot. Is Paytm allowing to book for Covid-19 vaccination? Paytm has been cleared by the government to offer booking of Covid-19 vaccination slots on its app using the Vaccine Finder feature. How to book covid vaccination slot online? You can book a Covid vaccination slot by going to CoWin portal. You can also use third party apps like Paytm to book vaccination slot.

Credits :Paytm

Share your comment ×