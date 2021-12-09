Philips ANC over-ear wireless headphones launched in India; Price and features

As the year 2021 is coming to a close and the holiday season is around the corner, TPV Technology announced the launch of the all-new Philips ANC Over-Ear Wireless Headphones – TAH6506. Equipped with ANC and a playtime of up to 30 hours, these headphones are your go-to option when you need to attend long uninterrupted calls or sink into your favorite music during travel. Not only this, the Bluetooth multipoint connectivity feature allows users to connect to two Bluetooth devices at the same time and switch between them seamlessly, making it the perfect headphone for multi-tasking.

The headphones are lightweight with a slim over-ear design and come with powerful 32 mm neodymium drivers, integrated controls with buttons, Bluetooth version: 5.0 for easy pairing with a maximum range of up to 10 meters, a frequency response of up to 20,000 Hz, and a USB-C charging option. The headphones are available at Rs 5,999 on all leading online and offline retail stores.

TAH6506BK/00 – Philips Over-Ear ANC Wireless Headphones

Active Noise Cancellation

Reduce the unwanted background noise when you’re on the go with these stylish over-ear headphones equipped with internal mics in their ear cups which filter out the background noise you don't want to hear. So, immerse into the tunes of your favorite music – uninterrupted.

Bluetooth Multipoint

These wireless headphones come with the unique ‘Bluetooth multipoint’ feature that can connect to two Bluetooth devices at the same time and the option to switch between them as per the need. Listening to music from your laptop and taking calls from your phone just got easier and stylish.

30+ hours playtime

These wireless over-ear headphones offer an epic 30 hours of playtime with a single charge & 25 hours with Active Noise Cancelling activated. A full charge takes around 2 hours, and a charge of 15 minutes gives you 2 hours of additional playback time. These wireless headphones are with you all day long with a mammoth battery offering.

Easy Control and Pairing

The wireless headphones are easy to use with buttons that let you pause your playlist, take calls, control volume and wake your phone's voice assistant. The previously mentioned Bluetooth multipoint pairing ensures attending calls and listening to music smoothly simultaneously.

Sleek Design and Easy Storage

Philips over-ear headphones are distinctively designed with a ‘slim’ over-ear design. The flexibly-designed ear cups swivel, to allow the headphones to fold flat — perfect for storing in tight spaces. They can also fold upwards, which allows you to place them inside the included soft pouch for protection.