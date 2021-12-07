Pixel Buds A-Series update brings a few new features

Google is releasing a firmware update for its low-cost TWS earbuds, the Pixel Buds A-Series. The update adds a few new features to the earbuds, such as a Bass slider in the companion app, a Loudness Compensation toggle, and more.

According to 9to5Google, the Pixel Buds A-Series firmware update has begun to be distributed to users in tandem with the latest Pixel Feature Drop. It includes a new slider in the Pixel Buds companion app for adjusting the bass from -1 to +4. Google claims that the new slider gives users "twice the bass range" on Android 6.0 and higher devices. In addition, the update includes a new Loudness compensation toggle in the Sound settings that allows you to tune and improve the bass and treble at lower volume levels.

Besides that, the update improves the device switching capabilities of the Pixel Buds A-Series. This enables users to "search and connect to the second to last connected device when undocked from the charging case, if the last connected host device is unavailable." In addition, the update includes general bug fixes and stability improvements for the TWS earbuds.

The Google Pixel Buds A-Series firmware update (version 3.223.0) has already begun to be distributed, and it is expected to reach all users "in the coming days." It's worth noting that Google hasn't released a similar update for the Pixel Buds 2nd generation. You can check yours if you rock one.

