Pixel Watch might finally arrive next year

Since 2014, Google has been developing its own Wear OS software platform, but it has never sold a Google-branded smartwatch that runs the software. For years, there have been rumours of a smartwatch bearing the Pixel brand (or simply Google's name), and according to a new Business Insider report, it could happen next year.

According to Business Insider, Google is working on a smartwatch codenamed Rohan that will be released next year. It'll reportedly run the most recent version of Wear OS and feature a circular design with "no physical bezel" and health and fitness tracking. Google will not produce the watch in multiple sizes, as Samsung does with its Galaxy Watch series, according to Business Insider.

Not only does the watch, like some other Wear OS smartwatches, require daily charging, but it also appears to use proprietary watch bands. Apple watches have proprietary bands, but Fossil, Samsung, Mobvoi, and other companies use standard bands on their Wear OS smartwatches, giving users thousands of affordable replacement band options.

Over the years, there have been numerous rumours about a possible Pixel Watch. In 2018, Evan Blass claimed that a Pixel-branded watch would be released alongside the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, and WinFuture claimed that the watch would be available in three different variants, all powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 3100.

Later in August 2018, Google confirmed that it would not release a Pixel Watch that year, and Business Insider reported in 2019 that the watches were eventually cancelled and re-worked into the LG Watch Sport and Watch Style.

Front Page Tech recently released a video about the Pixel Watch, in which the same 'Rohan' codename is mentioned as in this latest report. However, it's unclear whether the render images in the video are accurate representations of Google's current hardware design.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our Youtube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.