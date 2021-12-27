Planning to Buy a New TV? Learn What is the Difference Between an Android TV & a Smart TV!

For several years, there has been a discussion between Android TV and Smart TV. For some, the convenience of smart TV trumps the advantages of Android TV and for the other lot, Android TV is the only method to enjoy web material on a larger screen thanks to all the wonderful things. To suit consumers' increasingly refined needs, the television industry appears to have caught up with the rocket, making it difficult for individuals to choose which one will grace for years to come in your living room or bedroom.

Any television that can get additional programming via the internet is referred to as a smart TV. It's the same as having a computer built into your television set. In fact, any TV that can access online information, regardless of the operating system it runs, can be considered a smart TV. In this sense, Android TV is a smart television.

Smart TV and Android TV have mutually exclusive ties, with Android TV having nearly all of the functions of a smart TV but running on the Android operating system. When it comes to smart TV, some TV makers have their own built-in operating system. Smart TVs run a variety of operating systems, including Samsung's Tizen OS, LG's WebOS, Apple TV's tvOS, and others. All of these televisions are essentially smart televisions.

Different Variety of Supported Applications

Beginning with the App Library, Android TV has access to a large number of apps thanks to the support of the Google Play Store. You'll discover all of the apps that you use on a regular basis on your smartphone. Everything is available on Android TV, from YouTube to Netflix to Hulu and Prime Video. The best aspect is that all of the apps are optimised for the TV platform and feature easy-to-use controls.

When it comes to smart TVs that run Tizen OS or WebOS, app support is restricted. There aren't many apps in its app store save for some prominent entertainment apps like YouTube, Prime Video, and Netflix. The next item to consider is that, in comparison to Android TVs, smart TV updates are more difficult to come by. Android TV development, on the other hand, is fairly active, with developers constantly pushing new updates to a variety of apps.

OS Updates

Android TV is better than a smart TV in terms of upgrading applications and media streaming resources because development is quite active and developers routinely push new updates to various applications. Furthermore, while connected to WiFi, Android TV allows for automated application upgrades, whereas smart TVs find it difficult to do so.

Voice Assistant

The built-in Google assistant helps Android TV stand out in terms of functionality, allowing users to easily switch channels and search for shows using voice control without the use of any input device. Smart TV users, on the other hand, must enter content using a full-size keyboard because voice control is not available.

Screen Mirroring

Due to the obvious Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast, you can screen mirror your favourite app right to Android TV from an Android phone (also known as Google cast). However, without additional projection equipment, this is hard to achieve on a smart TV, resulting in an additional cost.

Final Verdict

The features that distinguish a smart TV from an Android TV are minor. Android TV is similar to a smart TV, but it offers additional options in terms of auxiliary features and app libraries. Because there are fewer applications to launch, Smart TV with a user-friendly and plain interface usually performs better and runs faster than Android TV. As a result, both of them are popular television items on the market today, and each has its own qualities.

