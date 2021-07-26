PlayStation 5’s new stock’s pre-order to go live today; here's how to reserve your PS5 unit

Last week, Sony India’s ShopAtSC put up a banner on its website, which mentioned that the next stock of the PlayStation 5 in India will arrive soon. Today, the e-commerce store will start taking pre-orders for the latest stock of the PS5 in the country. So far, ShopAtSC has only mentioned that it will be offering pre-orders of the regular version of the latest gaming console. There’s no word if the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will also be available to pre-order later today.

PS5 pre-orders for the latest stock are going live later today

Sony Center’s website ShopAtSC will start taking pre-orders for the latest stock of the PS5 in India later today at 12 pm. You will be able to pre-book a unit of the PS5 by paying Rs 49,990. The digital edition of the gaming machine costs Rs 39,990, but there’s no word if you will be able to pre-order it today. While it’s not officially confirmed at the moment, other sales channels like Amazon India, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, GameLoot, and Prepaid Gamer Card are also expected to take pre-orders for the new stock of the PS5 at 12 pm today.

Similar to the previous stocks of the Sony PlayStation 5 gaming console in India, the latest stock is also expected to be available in limited quantities. So if you want to book a unit of the PS5 in the country, timing is of the essence. It is advisable to log in early on ShopAtAC and other sales channels like Flipkart before 12 pm, so you can increase your chances of grabbing a unit before it goes out of stock. In addition, you can also connect with your nearby lock gaming store if it will be getting the new stock of the PS5 later today.

Sony is expected to ship the new stock’s pre-orders within a week

Sony Center’s ShopAtSC hasn’t yet revealed when it will start shipping the latest pre-orders of the new stock of the PS5 in the country. However, going by the track record of the brand with the previous stocks, we can safely expect the company to start shipping the units in a week’s time. So if you manage to pre-order a unit of the PS5 in the latest stock today, you can expect it to arrive at your doorstep by the end of this month or early in the first week of August.

Tell us in the comments section if you are planning to purchase the PlayStation 5 or you are waiting for the new stock of the Xbox Series X or Series S in the country.