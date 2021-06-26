POCO F3 GT India launch happening soon as the phone gets BIS certified

The POCO F3 GT will be arriving as a flagship smartphone with a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G chipset.

A few weeks ago, POCO India Director, Anuj Sharma, announced that the brand is planning to launch a new F series smartphone in the country in the third quarter of the year. The next-gen phone from the brand is called the POCO F3 GT, which will be arriving as a flagship offering. Ahead of the launch, the device has been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The POCO F3 GT will be the second F series handset from the company in the country after 2018’s immensely popular POCO F1 smartphone.

POCO F3 GT BIS certification suggests imminent launch in India

A new Xiaomi phone with the model number M2104K10I has been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards. This model is said to belong to the upcoming POCO F3 GT smartphone. The Chinese Redmi K40 Gaming Edition carries a similar model number and it is already being speculated that the same will launch as the POCO F3 GT in India.

POCO India Director earlier suggested that the POCO F3 GT will be arriving in India in the third quarter of this year – during July – September period. Since the smartphone has received the regulatory approval to launch in India, we can expect it to reach the country’s shores at some point next month. The brand could soon start teasing the upcoming F3 GT smartphone on its social handles in the country.

POCO F3 GT features and specifications

If the POCO F3 GT will indeed be a rebranded version of the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced edition for India, then we can expect it to offer a similar set of features. The new POCO F series handset will be arriving as the brand’s first phone in the country to offer the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G processor. The chipset could be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of native storage. The device will be offering a 6.67-inch OLED screen with a high refresh rate of 120Hz and a 480Hz touch sampling rate to offer a smoother gaming experience.

As for the other specs, the POCO F3 GT is expected to boast a 64MP primary camera module on the back. The main sensor is said to be paired with an 8MP secondary shooter and a 2MP third sensor. As far as the selfies are concerned, the new F series handset is expected to offer a 16MP sensor on the front, which will be placed inside a hole in the top-left corner of the screen. The other features could include gaming trigger buttons, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a massive 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

POCO F3 GT pricing and availability in India

The Redmi K40 Game Enhanced edition is available in China at a starting price of around Rs 23,000. So we can expect the rebranded POCO F3 GT to be launched in a similar price range in India. We will know more in the coming days, so watch this space for regular updates.

When the POCO F3 GT launching in India? The POCO F3 GT is officially confirmed to launch in the third quarter of this year - during July to September period. The device has already received BIS certification. Which is the first MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor POCO phone in India? The upcoming POCO F3 GT will be the company's first smartphone in India to utilise the high-end MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, which provides support for 5G networks. Which is the successor of the POCO F1 in India? The upcoming POCO F3 GT is expected to be the successor of the POCO F1 smartphone in India. The new phone will have gaming-centric features and the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G chipset.

