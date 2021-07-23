POCO F3 GT launched in India; will compete with the OnePlus Nord 2

After teasing the device for a while, POCO has finally launched the much-anticipated POCO F3 GT smartphone at an event in India. Notably, the POCO F3 GT has arrived as the second F series handset from the company after 2018’s highly popular POCO F1. The brand’s latest F series device is a gaming-centric offering and has a bunch of features, which are designed to impress the gaming consumers in the country. The POCO F3 GT will be competing against the OnePlus Nord 2 in India, which was also launched with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset.

POCO F3 GT is designed for gamers

POCO’s latest flagship offering, the POCO F3 GT, flaunts an attractive design, which is designed especially with gamers in mind. The smartphone boasts GT and Maglev Triggers, which will certainly impress the gamers. There are two Maglev Triggers on each side of the right frame. They come out of the frame with a flick of the slider button. These triggers are compatible with most of the games.

Furthermore, the POCO F3 GT sports an aerospace-grade aluminium frame. The smartphone flaunts a vapour chamber cooling system with eight layered graphite sheets and a white graphene heat sink to keep the temperature down while gaming. Notably, there’s also tactical RGB glow LED lights around the cameras on the back for notifications and gaming. The device is IP53 rated for protection against splashes.

POCO F3 GT display, processor and memory capacity

Coming to the specs, the POCO F3 GT is equipped with a 6.67-inch display bearing an AMOLED screen panel and full HD+ resolution. In addition, the flagship offering has a high refresh rate of 120Hz and a massive 480Hz touch-sampling rate, which is the highest for a phone to date. Under the hood, the device is fitted with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of native storage.

POCO F3 GT camera details

As for the camera features, the POCO F3 GT sports a 64-megapixel primary camera on the back, which can record 4K videos at 30 frames per second. The main sensor is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel shooter for macro photography. The rear camera module is aided by a lightning-shaped LED flash unit. For selfies, there’s a 16MP shooter on the front.

POCO F3 GT other specs and features

The POCO F3 GT comes with support for the next-gen 5G networks in India. Software-wise, the device boots Android 11 based MIUI 12.5 out of the box. There also are three mics on board, a gaming-centric Wi-Fi antenna, an in-display fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos powered high-fidelity stereo speakers, and DC Dimming functionality. Lastly, a 5,065mAh battery with a whopping 67W fast charging support keeps the gaming smartphone running for a long time. Notably, the device has a special L-shaped charging cable that doesn’t interrupt your gaming sessions even when you are charging it.

POCO F3 GT price in India

As for the pricing, the POCO F3 GT’s most affordable variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs 26,999. The phone’s 8GB / 128GB and 8GB / 256GB models will be available for Rs 28,999 and Rs 30,999 respectively. The smartphone will be available to pre-order from July 24th, while the first sale is scheduled for July 26th. The handset will be up for grabs on the brand’s e-sales partner Flipkart.

Notably, POCO is offering the F3 GT at discounted pricing for the first two weeks in India. During the first week, the handset will be available with a discount of Rs 1,000, effectively bringing down the starting price to Rs 25,999. In the second week, there will be a discount of Rs 500, and you will be able to purchase the handset from Rs 26,499 only.

The POCO F3 GT will be offering stiff competition to the OnePlus Nord 2, which also offers the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. The OnePlus Nord 2’s price in India starts at Rs 27,999 for the base variant, which is Rs 1,000 higher than the POCO F3 GT.