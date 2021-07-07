Poco F3 GT tipped to launch in early August; expected specifications and price

The upcoming smartphone from Poco is expected to launch in India with a 6.67-inch OLED FHD+ display with a punch-hole cutout design and a 120Hz refresh rate support.

Back in May, Poco confirmed that the company is all set to launch the F3 GT smartphone in the third quarter of 2021 in the Indian market. We have already come across a series of leaks and rumours about the upcoming handset and some popular tipsters also claimed that the upcoming POCO F3 GT is a rebranded variant of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition phone. Now in the latest development, 91Mobiles has confirmed that the launch of the Poco F3 GT is slated for August. Let’s have a closer look at the latest leak.

Poco F3 GT launch leak

According to a report shared by 91Mobiles, the Poco F3 GT launch event is all set to take place in the first 10 days of August. The report didn’t reveal the exact launch date of the upcoming smartphone but it does suggest that the company might start teasing the launch of the Poco F3 GT in the upcoming weeks.

Going with the previous leaks, the Poco F3 GT is said to arrive with similar specifications to the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition phone. However, it’s still uncertain whether the phone will also adapt the design of the K40 Gaming and include the RGB lighting and gaming trigger button or not.

Poco F3 GT expected Specifications

The upcoming smartphone from Poco is expected to launch in India with a 6.67-inch OLED FHD+ display with a punch-hole cutout design and a 120Hz refresh rate support. Under the hood, the Poco F3 GT is said to be powered by the Dimensity 1200 chipset, clubbed with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Speculation also suggests that the handset will pack a 5,065mAh battery which might feature a 67W fast charging support.

As far as cameras are concerned, the Poco F3 GT is tipped to feature a triple rear camera sensor with the combination of a 64-megapixel primary sensor clubbed with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an LED flash. Underneath the punch-hole cutout design, the phone houses a 16-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

As per the leaks and rumours, the Poco F3 GT is expected to launch in the Indian market between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 price point.

What is the expected price of the Poco F3 GT in India? According to a report shared by 91Mobiles, the Poco F3 GT launch event is all set to take place in the first 10 days of August. What are the camera features of the Poco F3 GT in India? Poco F3 GT is tipped to feature a triple rear camera sensor with the combination of a 64-megapixel primary sensor clubbed with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an LED flash. What is the battery capacity of the POCO F3 GT? As per the leaks and rumours, the Poco F3 GT is expected to launch in the Indian market between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 price point.

Credits :

Share your comment ×