POCO F3 GT with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor coming to India in Q3 2021

The POCO F3 GT will be the company’s second F series smartphone in India after the highly popular POCO F1, which was launched in 2018.

POCO is all set to launch the POCO F3 GT smartphone in India. The announcement was made on Twitter by POCO India Director, Anuj Sharma. The phone is all set to arrive in the country at some point in the third quarter of the year – sometime during July and September period. The POCO F3 GT will be the second F series smartphone from the brand in India after 2018’s immensely popular POCO F1. As confirmed by the official teaser, the POCO F3 GT will be the company’s first handset to offer the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G chipset in India.

"Locked & loaded, finger on the triggers" The next F is closer than ever. Good things come to those who wait, best things to those who never give up pic.twitter.com/oqyskcHQBH — Anuj Sharma (@s_anuj) May 28, 2021

If the reports are to be believed, the POCO F3 GT will be a rebranded version of the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced edition, which was released in China earlier this year. So we can expect the specifications of the new POCO phone will be quite similar to the Redmi K series handset. If that’s the case, we can expect the POCO F3 GT to feature a 6.67-inch OLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. Notably, the device will be offering support for HDR10+ content and a whopping touch sampling rate of 480Hz to provide a smooth gaming experience.

Just like the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition, the POCO F3 GT could also be available with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Software-wise, the device will boot Android 11-based MIUI 12 ROM out of the box. The rear camera module of the F3 GT could have three lenses - 64MP, 8MP, and 2MP. On the front, the handset is expected to have a 16MP selfie camera, which will be placed inside a hole in the screen.

Coming to the other features, the POCO F3 GT’s design could be similar to the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition. So you can expect the new POCO to boast gaming trigger buttons on the sides, a pulsating ambient light around the camera module, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Lastly, you can assume that the POCO F3 GT will also be packed with a massive 5,065mAh battery that will support 67W fast charging.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition’s price in China starts at around Rs 23,000. So we can expect the POCO F3 GT to be offered in a similar price range in India. We will know more in the coming weeks, so stay tuned.

When is the POCO F3 GT launching in India? POCO India Director Anuj Sharma recently revealed that the POCO F3 GT will launch in India in Q3 2021. Which processor powers the POCO F3 GT? The POCO F3 GT is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 1200 5G processor. Is the POCO F3 GT a gaming smartphone? The POCO F3 GT has a high screen refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 480Hz, which makes it a gaming phone. What is the battery capacity of POCO F3 GT? The POCO F3 GT features a 5,065mAh battery, which supports 67W fast charging.

