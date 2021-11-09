Poco F3 relaunched with a new colour option; Specs, price and more

Poco has relaunched the F3 smartphone today with a new colour option alongside the M4 Pro 5G. The Poco F3 smartphone will now be available in a new Moonlight Silver colour option. This handset was launched earlier this year with three colour options and an upgraded version with GT moniker was launched in India. The other models which are not available in India come in Deep Ocean Blue, Arctic White, Night Black and the new Moonlight Silver colour options. Read the story till the end to know more about the new Moonlight Silver colour Poco F3 smartphone.

Poco F3 Moonlight Silver smartphone: Specifications

The Poco F3 smartphone sports a 6.67 inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels, HDR10+ support and up to 1300 nits peak brightness. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The newly launched handset from Poco packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G chipset that includes Adreno 650 GPU paired with up to 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage capacity.

On the camera front, the Poco F3 smartphone comes with a triple rear camera unit that features a 48 megapixel primary camera sensor, an ultra-wide lens of 8 megapixel and a macro lens of 5 megapixel. The 20 megapixel front camera is placed inside a punch hole cutout on the display.

The new Poco F3 smartphone carries a battery of 4,520 maH that supports 33 W fast charging. For connectivity, the handset includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.1 connections, NFC, GPS, USB type-C 2.0 port.

Poco F3 Moonlight Silver smartphone: Price and availability

The newly launched Moonlight Silver colour Poco F3 smartphone is priced at EUR 299 which is roughly Rs 25,600 in Indian currency for the variant that includes 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity while the variant with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage capacity is priced at EUR 329 which is roughly Rs 28,000 in Indian currency.

The high-end variant of the Poco F3 Midnight Silver colour will go out on sale from 11th November and the base variant will be available from 26th November.

For more tech related news subscribe to our Youtube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.